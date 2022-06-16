Empowering Entrepreneurs the Harper + Way

Empowering Entrepreneurs inspires entrepreneurs with the why, the how, the shortcuts and the value add to build the lifestyle and business they enjoy.

Glenn and I interview a different entrepreneur each episode. We find entrepreneurs who love the businesses they’ve built and who can provide value, tips, and shortcuts for others.” — Julie Smith

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Smith

Harper & Company CPAs Plus

Phone: (614) 456-7222

Email: jsmith@harpercpaplus.com

Columbus, OH CPA Firm Launches Podcast for Entrepreneurs

Harper & Company CPAs Plus released Empowering Entrepreneurs the Harper + Way



Harper & Company CPAs Plus today announced Empowering Entrepreneurs the Harper + Way, a new podcast for entrepreneurs. Empowering Entrepreneurs the Harper + Way is a podcast designed to inspire and provide actionable value for entrepreneurs who are building a business.

“Glenn and I interview a different entrepreneur each episode. We find entrepreneurs who love the businesses they’ve built and who can provide value, tips, and shortcuts for others,” says Julie Smith, Practice Manager at Harper & Company CPAs Plus.

“We keep it light and add some humor, but truly our ‘why’ is that we believe every entrepreneur deserves to enjoy the journey,” adds Glenn Harper, CPA and Owner of Harper & Company CPAs Plus. “Learning from others can offer valuable insights and inspiration.”

Empowering Entrepreneurs the Harper + Way is available now everywhere you find podcasts: Apple, Spotify, and Google. For more information on Empowering Entrepreneurs the Harper + Way, visit https://empoweringtheentrepreneur.com/.

About Harper & Company CPAs Plus: Harper & Company is a CPA and business advisory firm in Columbus, OH that specializes in empowering entrepreneurs to tap into their greatness. The Harper & Company team of CPAs and business advisors has helped thousands of entrepreneurs go from paying the bills to enjoying entrepreneurial freedom and operational excellence.