Hoyer Remarks at DACA Tenth Anniversary Press Conference

“America needs DREAMers. America has always been a land of dreamers. America has been a land where people came and enriched America, not the other way around. It was those who came from afar. Now those who are DREAMers, don’t really know another land and came here because their parent or parents or some relative came here. Americans overwhelmingly say to us ‘keep the DREAMers dreaming in America. A land of dreams. A land of dreamers.’ I feel so badly that we have not given assurance to DREAMers that they are not here for as long as they want to be as citizens of this great country as full partners in this enterprise we call America.

“I quote the Statue of Liberty from time to time: ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.’ But then the poet makes a terrible mistake, says ‘send me the wretched refuse of your teeming shores.’ Because it was not the wretched refuse that we got, it was some of the most enterprising, courageous people in the world, who left their culture, left their language, left their land, and came to a land of promise that they were willing to make an even greater land, and they have done so.

“I’m sorry that we’re recognizing the tenth anniversary [of DACA], in one sense. I’m sorry that within that decade we have not made their place permanent. That we have not gone beyond simply giving them temporary status. I worked very hard when President Trump was President to try to make that happen and unfortunately, we didn’t get it done. But I’ll tell you it’s not because of the Caucus’ lack of hard work. Joaquin [Castro], my dear friend the Doctor [Rep. Raul Ruiz], whose goal in life is to heal, he’s been trying to heal this wound in America, and [Rep.] Tony Cardenas. In all its glorious diversity, of colors, of religion, of language, which we have put together over the years.”



“I will remind Americans that when the Irish came to America, came to Boston, the Bostonians said no. Not going to work. When the Italians came to New York, the New Yorkers said no, you’re not wanted, and when the Jews came – the Italians came to Providence, mostly, but also New York, and when the Jews came to New York, the New Yorkers said you’re not allowed. So, the reaction is sadly of rejection, but the Irish, the Italians, and the Jews have made such an extraordinary difference in America, just as these three Members of Congress are doing.

“So happy anniversary, but let us not have another anniversary. Let us pray that we do not have another anniversary where we honor DACA with DACA students, teachers, and doctors, but we honor teachers who are citizens, doctors who are citizens, and students who are citizens and are not worried about a knock on the door [saying] ‘it’s time for you to go back to a land that you do not know, that is not your home, and a flag that you do not pledge allegiance to. Thank you for all you do. Si se puede.”