Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,370 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court reappoints four to Kansas Sentencing Commission

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court reappointed four members to the Kansas Sentencing Commission.

The reappointed members will serve two-year terms ending June 30, 2024. They are:

  • District Judge W. Lee Fowler, who serves in the 5th Judicial District, composed of Chase and Lyon counties

  • Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Hill

  • Chief Judge Benjamin Sexton, who serves in the 8th Judicial District, composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties

  • Spence Koehn, court services specialist in the Kansas judicial branch Office of Judicial Administration.

The Legislature established the commission to evaluate sentencing guidelines and advise and recommend changes to the secretary of corrections and legislators.

The chief justice or a designee of the Supreme Court serves on the 17-member commission, and the Supreme Court also appoints two district court judges and a court services officer. Other commission members represent the attorney general, public defenders, defense counsel, district attorneys, the secretary of corrections, the state parole board, community corrections, legislators, and the general public.

You just read:

Supreme Court reappoints four to Kansas Sentencing Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.