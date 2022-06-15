On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Attorney General Ford Announces Receipt of Grant to Aid in Combating Elder Abuse

Carson City, NV — Today, in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced his office has received a $279,250 grant from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to facilitate training and services related to stopping elder abuse.

“Elder abuse is an underreported, but sadly common occurrence in American communities,” said AG Ford. “One in 10 Americans aged 60 and over have experienced elder abuse of some kind. This grant will help my office help those who have found themselves to be victims of this abuse. If anyone is aware of a situation involving elder abuse, please contact law enforcement.”

The grant, part of the OVW’s Enhanced Training and Services to End Abuse in Later Life Program, will go toward training law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and victim advocates on recognizing and reporting elder abuse.

Jurisdictions and organizations around Nevada who have pledged their commitment in this endeavor include the Nevada Division of Aging & Disability Services, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, Bamboo Bridges, Consolidated Agencies of Human Services, Community Chest, Inc. Crisis Support Services of Nevada, Domestic Violence Resource Center, Family Support Council of Douglas County, The Rape Crisis Center, SAFE House, Safe Nest, Washoe County Human Services Agency and Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services.

In addition, law enforcement agencies including the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Elko County Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the Reno Police Department, the Storey County Police Department and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office have pledged their commitment.

A previous grant from the same program helped the Office of the Attorney General build multiple Coordinated Community Response Teams (CCRs) in collaboration with the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division. These CCRs — one focused on Northern and Rural Nevada, one focused on Southern Nevada and one focused statewide — brought together a diverse collection of community stakeholders to focus on protecting seniors against multiple types of victimization.

The CCRs provide a multidisciplinary response to include victim services, healthcare professionals, prosecutors, law enforcement, the judiciary and other members of each community to improve outcomes for victims of intimate partner and sexual violence.

These teams also serve as an information sharing hub for continuing education and training for law enforcement and other; enhancing services provided by victim advocates; developing new tools for prosecutors; and educating communities how to identify the signs of elder abuse, how to report crimes and how to be supportive of targeted victims.

