Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Financial Services Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Economic Justice Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed H.R. 2543, the Financial Services Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Economic Justice Act:

“I was proud to support the Financial Services Committee’s legislation today and thank Chairwoman Waters for her leadership.  As we address inflation and work to bring costs down for American families and small businesses, Congress must ensure that Americans aren’t losing money as a result of discrimination in lending.  The legislation we passed today extends the ban on discrimination in lending to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, and geography, and it includes provisions aimed at making sure minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs can access capital fairly and equitably.  This bill would also make it harder for banks to discriminate when lending for homebuyers, helping make homeownership more accessible and affordable for families.  I hope the Senate will join us in making financial tools more equitably accessible for our people, and I urge senators to join us in approving this legislation without delay.”

