Statement by Senator Nellie Pou on ANCHOR Program, State Budget

Trenton – Senate Majority Caucus Chair Nellie Pou issued the following statement today on the proposal to accelerate the timetable for the ANCHOR tax relief plan and the state budget:

“I want to join others in thanking Governor Murphy, Senate President Scutari and Assembly Speaker Coughlin. Our goal in the Senate over these months has been to work for meaningful tax relief and real-world affordability for New Jersey residents. I am excited about the $2 billion in property tax relief promised by the ANCHOR Program, which will put money back into the pockets of middle class residents, whether they own or rent their homes.

“We in the Senate have put together other policies meant to achieve savings for families across the state, such as one bill that will increase the monies that are distributed to municipalities from the Energy Tax Receipts Property Tax Relief Fund to a phased-in amount of $331 million annually, which will mean significant and direct savings for property taxpayers.

“As we continue toward a transparent, final budget agreement, we will also stress sustainability so that the positive impacts on the lives of New Jerseyans will be felt for years to come.”

