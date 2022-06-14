Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Launch Third Round of Food Access Fund

(Washington, DC) On Wednesday, June 15, at 5 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will launch the third round of the Food Access Fund, which will make over $7 million in grant funding available to local food businesses. Applications will open on June 27, 2022. 

In May, the Mayor announced eight Food Access Fund grantees opening or expanding in Wards 7 and 8. 

When: 

Wednesday, June 15, at 5 pm  

Who: 

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7 
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Tyrone White, Owner, MLK Deli
Myron Smith, President, Capitol View Civic Association

Where: 

Capitol Gateway Marketplace 
5800 East Capitol Street, NE
*Closest Metro Station: Capitol Heights Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Capitol Heights Metro Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN). 

 

