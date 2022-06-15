Ilham Aliyev received Karen Donfried, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Karen Donfried, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

Karen Donfried conveyed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked Antony Blinken’s greetings and asked Karen Donfried to convey his greetings to the U.S. Secretary of State.

The sides noted that the agenda of the bilateral relations was broad, covering energy cooperation, security in the region, the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and other issues.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan wants to see the South Caucasus as a region of cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the issues outlined in U.S. President Joseph Biden’s letters on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day and Baku Energy Week, as well as in his letter to Joseph Biden, in terms of developing bilateral relations.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

The sides then posed for photos.