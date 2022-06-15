Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions Educates Homeowners About "Aging in Place" with Use of a Stair Lift and Walk In Tub
Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions announces new initiative in educating consumers about choices for “aging in place,” or staying in their homes as they age.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s probably safe to say that many if not most older adults want to stay in their own home for as long as possible, even as they age. However, elderly persons often face challenges when it comes to staying in their residence and especially if they live alone. This includes tackling the stairs and even using a standard bathtub.
To that end, the owners of Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions are on a mission to educate consumers about their choices for safety solutions that allow for “aging in place,” or staying in one's home for as many years as possible. “We are seeing more and more consumers wanting to make their own homes safer for them as they get older, rather than looking to relocate to a retirement or assisted living facility,” says the owners of Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions. “After all, a house usually has a lifetime of memories for someone, and they might also appreciate the space their family home offers. Being close to family and other amenities can also make the family home a place no one wants to leave no matter their age!”
While staying at home is a welcome choice for many, it can also bring certain challenges. This is where safety equipment and other upgrades come into the picture, says the owners. “A walk-in tub in a Columbus home is a great option for anyone with balance or coordination issues,” they offer. “It’s our goal right now to educate consumers on their options for walk-in bathtubs. These have doors in their walls, so you don’t need to step up to get into the bathtub. Consequently, you keep both feet safely on the ground!”
However, one challenge noted is that many consumers picture walk in tubs as unsightly if not downright ugly. “This just isn’t the case,” says the owners. “Today’s tub manufacturers use high-end materials, and our tubs coordinate with a number of bathroom styles. We can also fit them into existing bathtub footprints, so they blend in rather than stand out.”
Additionally, tubs offer a range of options for safe and comfortable bathing. “We’re seeing more consumers asking about a walk-in tub with a shower for a Columbus home,” says the owners of Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions. “Having that shower option allows you to bathe easily and comfortably, while still enjoying safety and privacy.”
That’s not the only choice consumers have for aging in place, they stress. Stairlifts for Columbus homes are also becoming a hot ticket item for area homeowners! “A stair lift for a Columbus, Ohio, home is an excellent choice for any family. These lifts allow you to stay safely buckled into a comfortable seat rather than having to risk difficult stairs.” Stair lifts are for more than just wheelchair users, says the owner John. “Anyone suffering with arthritis, balance issues, breathing disorders, and other health concerns might appreciate a stair lift in their home.”
Not only are stair lifts excellent for anyone with these issues, but they’re also in demand for those struggling with poor coordination or muscle weakness. “A stair lift in a Columbus, Ohio, home allows you to carry a basket of laundry or other items conveniently on your lap without having to lift and haul something heavy and cumbersome.”
As with walk-in tubs, the owners of Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions assure consumers that stair lifts are also unobtrusive and convenient to use. “Safety should also be of everyone’s utmost concern. Investing in stair lift, step-in tubs, and items like grab bars can also mean aging in place, so you can enjoy your home no matter your age or overall health condition.” Columbus Walk In Bath Solutions is currently taking appointments for FREE in-home pricing estimates.
