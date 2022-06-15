FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 13, 2022

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows will visit polling places around Maine on June 14, 2022, the last day of voting for the Primary Election and the Senate District 7 Special Election.

Maine, from local election clerks to the state’s Division of Elections, conducts accessible, safe and secure elections. Mainers should be proud of our high voter participation rates, the accuracy our of voting counts (which are routinely verified through recounts of close races), and that every U.S. citizen who is a Maine resident at least 18 years of age has the right to vote in our state.

Secretary Bellows will visit with town and city clerks and other local election workers, as well as Maine voters, during her tour tomorrow.

Secretary Bellows will be available at the following times and places for press availabilities and live shots. She will also be available for phone or virtual interviews. Alternatively, in-studio interviews may be arranged upon request. Please contact Emily Cook at 207-441-0405 or emily.cook@maine.gov to schedule.

8:30 to 9:30 a.m. – Tiger Gym at Biddeford High School (20 Maplewood Avenue, Biddeford)

10:00 to 11:00 a.m. – South Portland Community Center (21 Nelson Road, South Portland)

2:45 to 3:45 p.m. – Skehan Recreation Center (1 Main Road North, Hampden)







