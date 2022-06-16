ADR Notable Partners with the National Association for Community Mediation to Support its Members and Mission
The National Association for Community Mediation (NAFCM) announced an agreement with ADR Notable to make case management software available to NAFCM members.UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Community Mediation (NAFCM), the organization for advancing the work of community mediation, and ADR Notable, a case and practice management platform for dispute resolution professionals, today announced a new agreement to provide the ADR Notable technology to community mediation association members of NAFCM.
“We are excited to collaborate with ADR Notable to further the mission of NAFCM,” said NAFCM President D.G. Mawn. “ADR Notable’s dispute resolution management platform provides an efficient and effective means to support the management of the work of conflict practitioners. We are grateful to ADR Notable for creating this supportive option for our efforts.”
There are more than 400 community mediation centers in the United States alone, and each center strives to manage a team of volunteer mediators. Gary Doernhoefer, ADR Notable Founder, said, “NAFCM is an extraordinary organization, and we are honored that they have selected ADR Notable as a partner. ADR Notable’s case and practice management software was designed specifically to relieve dispute resolution firms and practitioners of burdensome paperwork and simplify the consistency of case preparation, tracking, and management. We couldn’t be more proud to have the opportunity to lend a helping hand to NAFCM member organizations in their vital work resolving conflicts in our communities.”
About ADR Notable
ADR Notable is a SAAS technology platform designed specifically to support dispute resolution practitioners while they apply the uniquely human skills the job requires. The platform is intuitive and adaptable, providing tools to help at every stage of the dispute resolution process from intake to billing and file management. With CRM features for managing the business of dispute resolution, the ADR Notable platform is the perfect single solution for individual case management and full firm administration, an all-in-one tool built specifically for dispute resolution. For more information, visit adrnotable.com, subscribe to our YouTube channel or follow us on our social media channels noted below.
About NAFCM
Community mediation was embraced by Congress in the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Since then, it has grown to over 400 mediation centers in the United States alone. For nearly 30 years NAFCM has supported the maintenance and growth of community-based mediation programs and processes. NAFCM supports peacemakers by being a hub for advancing the work of community mediation, aggregating the wisdom of community mediation, and amplifying the voice of community mediators.
