ExploreSask Photo Contest Launch

CANADA, June 15 - Released on June 15, 2022

Tourism Saskatchewan's annual ExploreSask Photo Contest is officially underway and accepting entries as of June 15. Enter photographs or videos of your favourite Saskatchewan adventures for a chance to win great prizes. Amateur and professional photographers and videographers are encouraged to submit their most striking content that captures the natural wonders of Saskatchewan and tells stories about its people and communities. The contest runs until September 15, 2022.

The seven contest categories are:

Prairie - Scenic photos from prairie regions; hidden treasures such as valleys, hills and badlands; other natural features displaying the province's diverse geography in any season.

People and Places - Portraits of Saskatchewan people from all walks of life enjoying indoor or outdoor activities, and places that portray the community spirit and liveliness of Saskatchewan cities and towns, cityscapes, local attractions and urban life.

Wildlife - Images that showcase Saskatchewan's beautiful wild animals, birds and insects.

Winter - Scenes of winter in Saskatchewan, from outdoor activities to wild snowy landscapes.

Woods and Water - Photography that features Saskatchewan's abundant lakes and rivers, as well as Saskatchewan's diverse forests and trees, from lodgepole pine and aspen groves in the south to the northern boreal forests.

Food and Drink - Photography of Saskatchewan's vibrant and varied culinary scene, along with brewers and distillers.

Video - Submit an edited piece or single shot video (60 seconds maximum) of Saskatchewan wildlife, people, places and landscapes.

The prize-winning photographer in each category will receive a $500 Visa gift card. The Grand Prize winner, selected from the six photography category winners, will receive an additional $500 Visa gift card. The prize for the Video category is a $1,000 Visa gift card. The winner in this category will not be considered in the selection of the Grand Prize.

For complete contest rules and to submit your entry, visit TourismSaskatchewan.com/Photo-Contest or call Tourism Saskatchewan toll-free at 1-877-237-2273. The deadline for entries is September 15, 2022.

For more information, contact:

Aidan MorganTourism SaskatchewanReginaPhone: 306-787-1913Email: aidan.morgan@tourismsask.com