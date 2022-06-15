Singleton Statement on State Budget

Trenton – Senator Troy Singleton, who serves as Senate Majority Whip, issued the statement today on the state budget:

“Easing the tax burden for homeowners, renters, and businesses is a shared priority that calls for the continued commitment of the Legislature and the Governor. As we work to develop a budget that provides direct tax relief to working families, it is equally important that the budget process be transparent and accountable.

“The bi-partisan and bi-cameral Joint Budget Oversight Committee would provide the necessary transparency and accountability for decisions concerning the use of federal funds– transparency that we all deserve. Additionally, this funding can contribute to meaningful, transformative improvements in our communities throughout the state. The Legislature and the Governor should have shared responsibility for the use of these resources.

“I look forward to working in the coming weeks to finalize a budget that emphasizes sustained tax relief, affordability and transparency.”