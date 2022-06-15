Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,350 in the last 365 days.

Singleton Statement on State Budget

Trenton – Senator Troy Singleton, who serves as Senate Majority Whip, issued the statement today on the state budget:

“Easing the tax burden for homeowners, renters, and businesses is a shared priority that calls for the continued commitment of the Legislature and the Governor. As we work to develop a budget that provides direct tax relief to working families, it is equally important that the budget process be transparent and accountable.

“The bi-partisan and bi-cameral Joint Budget Oversight Committee would provide the necessary transparency and accountability for decisions concerning the use of federal funds– transparency that we all deserve. Additionally, this funding can contribute to meaningful, transformative improvements in our communities throughout the state.  The Legislature and the Governor should have shared responsibility for the use of these resources. 

“I look forward to working in the coming weeks to finalize a budget that emphasizes sustained tax relief, affordability and transparency.”

You just read:

Singleton Statement on State Budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.