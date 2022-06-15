Submit Release
Zwicker on State Budget, ANCHOR

Trenton – Senator Andrew Zwicker issued the following statement:

“I want to give credit where it is due, and to thank Governor Murphy, Senate President Scutari and Speaker Coughlin for coming together to recognize that many New Jersey residents are still struggling to make ends meet in the aftermath of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ANCHOR program promises timely relief to millions of homeowners and renters, putting money back into their pockets, and helping to keep our state affordable, and our economy strong and competitive in both the short- and long-term.”

