Cayetano: SC ruling upholding FDA's regulatory authority over cigarettes and tobacco products a ‘major victory’ for public health and future generations

June 12, 2022 SC ruling upholding FDA's regulatory authority over cigarettes and tobacco products a ‘major victory’ for public health and future generations

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano Principal sponsor, FDA Act of 2009 (RA 9711)

Intervenor in the case, GR 200431 (DOH and FDA, and Cayetano and Drilon vs Philippine Tobacco Institute, Inc.) The Supreme Court just affirmed the right of every Filipino to good health by upholding the power of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate cigarettes and tobacco products. This is a major victory for our people and advocates for tobacco control and public health. Thirteen years ago, I sponsored and defended what became the FDA Act of 2009. RA 9711 mandated the FDA to regulate all products affecting health, including cigarettes and tobacco. The tobacco industry rejected FDA's authority, and went to court to prevent the FDA from regulating them. The health hazards of tobacco cannot be denied, and are backed by strong medical evidence. It is common sense that these products be subjected to strict regulation by a competent health authority.l After a long judicial process, the SC has ruled in our favor by affirming FDA's jurisdiction over cigarettes and tobacco products. As principal sponsor of RA 9711 and later, as an intervenor in this case along with Sen. Franklin Drilon, I laud our SC for this landmark decision. This win is for the Filipino people and will benefit future generations. It may have taken 13 years, but it's these victories that remind me to keep fighting the good fight. It's what makes my job worthwhile. This triumph wouldn't have happened without the guidance and support of my fellow health advocates, including the late health secretary, Dr. Quasi Romualdez. It is my hope that the incoming administration will continue to strengthen our health systems, and ensure that all harmful and potentially harmful products that should fall under the ambit of FDA's authority are duly regulated to safeguard public health.