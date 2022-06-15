Submit Release
News Search

There were 984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,347 in the last 365 days.

Lacson Offers Prayers for SND Lorenzana's Health

PHILIPPINES, June 15 - Press Release
June 12, 2022

Lacson Offers Prayers for SND Lorenzana's Health

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson on Sunday offered prayers for the health of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who fainted during the Independence Day flag-raising ceremony in Manila.

"Prayers, prayers for SND Del's health," Lacson said on his Twitter account.

Lacson chairs the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security and is an upperclassman of Lorenzana at the Philippine Military Academy. Lacson belongs to PMA Class 1971 while Lorenzana belongs to PMA Class 1973.

Earlier reports indicated Lorenzana fainted during the flag-raising ceremony even as DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong was quoted as saying he is now in stable condition and was advised to rest.

Andolong was quoted in reports as saying Lorenzana may have suffered from fatigue due to his hectic schedule in the last few weeks - having returned from Singapore only early Sunday morning after also traveling to South Korea and other parts of the country - and the hot weather at Rizal Park.

You just read:

Lacson Offers Prayers for SND Lorenzana's Health

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.