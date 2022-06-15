Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

SB 447, PN 448 (Brooks) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to reduce the corporate net income tax (CNIT) from 9.99% to 6.99%.

Senator Muth offered amendment A04694 which is a gut and replace amendment that includes a Corporate Net Income Tax reduction occurring each year from 9.99% to 5.99% by Jan. 1. 2027, and implements a system of combined reporting. The amendment failed by a vote of 20-30. The bill was approved by a vote of 31-19.

SB 617, PN 694 (Tartaglione) – Would extend rights of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to siblings, grandparents and grandchildren in certain specific cases. A vote of 47-3 was recorded.

SB 669, PN 1674 (Regan) – Amends Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) to provide for pension service credit for prior service for police officers. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

SB 691, PN 827 (Gordner) – Amends Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) to add one additional judge to the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas in the 20th and 26th Judicial District.

Senator Comitta offered amendment A04671 which adds 1 judge to the complement for the Chester County Court of Common Pleas. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by vote of 50-0.

SB 771, PN 1589 (Aument) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to reduce the corporate net income tax rate to 6.99% over three years. The bill would reduce the rate to 5.99% if 2024 CNIT revenue generated at 6.99% exceeds the Independent Fiscal Office’s (IFO) revenue projection for 2024 at 9.99%.

Senator Muth offered amendment A04266 which guts the bill, reduces the Corporate Net Income Tax from 9.99% to 5.99% by Jan. 1, 2027, and implements combined reporting. The amendment failed by a vote of 20-30. The bill was approved by a vote of 31-19.

SB 967, PN 1266 (Schwank) – Establishes the Women, Infants and Children State Advisory Board (Board) in the Department of Health and provides for the duties of the board.

Senator Schwank offered amendment A04774 which makes some technical changes to the bill, including streamlining the WIC State Advisory Board’s duties and the topics on which the board advises the Department of Health. It adds the following:

Changes the membership of the board to 4 ex-officio members and 14 voting members and appoints the Secretary of Health as Chair.

Adds provisions related to business of the board, including setting a quorum and terms, addressing vacancies and conflicts of interest, changing the frequency of board meetings to at least 4 times a year, and prohibiting member compensation

This amendment was changed from a prior version, A03915, to remove one reference to “immigrants” in the context of the Board’s duty to advise the Department on outreach initiatives to immigrants and other underserved populations with regard to WIC. Now, it just reads as a duty to advise on outreach to underserved populations. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 49-1.

SB 1052, PN 1715 (Hutchinson) – Amends Title 53 Municipalities Generally to provide for municipal emergency powers, including moving the seat of government temporarily, holding remote meetings, and succession of officers. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1199, PN 1764 (Robinson) – Makes changes to the size and composition of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1849, PN 2092 (Polinchock) – Amends the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act to provide for distance education. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 915, PN 1757 (Browne) – Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021-2022. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

H.C.R.R.R.1 – Disapproving the Department of Education regulations (#6-349) on charter schools and cyber charter schools. Motion to concur in resolution was approved by a vote of 30-20.