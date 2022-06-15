Lloyd Segal and Bill Gross Announce New Real Estate Podcast
The podcast will air Tuesdays at 3:00 p.m. PT and will be live cast at the LA REIA monthly expoLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lloyd Segal, the President of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investor’s Association (LAC-REIA), and veteran Southern California real estate professional Bill Gross from eXp Realty announced they are teaming up to produce a new real estate podcast called “The LA Real Estate Investors Podcast.” The weekly podcast will be live-streamed every Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. PT, recorded and posted on social media. The podcast will also be live cast on the second Thursday of each month during the monthly Real Estate Investors’ Vendor Expo from 6:00-8:00 p.m. PT.
The new podcast will combine the forces of Gross' former Real Estate Investing Zoom with LAC-REIA to create the largest local Los Angeles real estate investment podcast event. LAC-REIA is a non-profit real estate investing association that has over 1,000 members and growing. It is dedicated to helping people achieve financial freedom through real estate investing.
LAC-REIA was founded in 1996 by Phyllis Rockower, who is considered a legend in the real estate investing world. The organization's mission is to provide education, networking and mentoring opportunities to real estate investors throughout Southern California. The organization is based in Los Angeles County but has chapters in Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. In addition, LAC-REIA operates nine Meetup groups.
LAC-REIA offers a variety of educational programs and events, including monthly meetings, workshops and seminars. The organization also provides members access to a network of experienced investors who can offer guidance and advice.
Gross is a Southern California real estate professional with over 30 years of experience. He has been a leading Los Angeles probate expert for the past 20 years and currently hosts ProbateWeekly.com, a live online show that provides probate information and resources to the public. In addition to his work in the probate industry, Gross is an active real estate investor and has owned and operated several successful businesses in the Los Angeles area. He currently resides in Orange County with his wife and two children.
Join the podcast every Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. PT at LARealEstateInvestors.com. The Vendor Expo is held on the second Thursday of the month at 6:00 p.m. at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue in Culver City.
