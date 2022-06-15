Man Convicted of Robbery and Attempted Kidnapping

June 9, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – On June 8, an Anchorage jury found 36-year-old Kevin Tuckfield guilty of first-degree robbery, attempted kidnapping, and two counts of fourth-degree assault. Tuckfield also pled guilty at the start of trial to second-degree escape.

Evidence presented at trial showed that, on March 15, 2015, Tuckfield escaped from the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Following his escape, Tuckfield approached the victim (D.R.) while she was vacuuming her car outside of a carwash on Lake Otis Pkwy. Tuckfield told D.R. he had a gun, threatened to kill her, and forced D.R. into her car. Tuckfield then repeatedly struck D.R. Eventually, D.R. was able to escape and seek help. Anchorage Police apprehended Tuckfield a few blocks away.

Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth presided over the jury trial. Sentencing is scheduled for October 4, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Tuckfield is currently serving a 99-year sentence for a separate offense and is pending trial in another unrelated case. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the first-degree robbery and attempted kidnapping convictions, up to 10 years in prison for second-degree escape, and up to 1 year in prison for each for the fourth-degree assault convictions.

