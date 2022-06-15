Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,290 in the last 365 days.

Caleb Irwin Indicted for June 2022 Murder

June 13, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging 40-year-old Caleb Elias Irwin with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter for the stabbing that killed 27-year-old Briar Dickson on June 3, 2022.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Irwin is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $250,000 cash performance, $150,000 unsecured appearance plus conditions of release. He faces up to 99 years for the second-degree murder charges, and up to 20 years for the manslaughter charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on June 15, 2022.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay at (907) 269-5100 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts:Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Caleb Irwin Indicted for June 2022 Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.