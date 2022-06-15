Caleb Irwin Indicted for June 2022 Murder

June 13, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Today, an Anchorage grand jury returned an indictment charging 40-year-old Caleb Elias Irwin with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter for the stabbing that killed 27-year-old Briar Dickson on June 3, 2022.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Irwin is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. His bail is set at $250,000 cash performance, $150,000 unsecured appearance plus conditions of release. He faces up to 99 years for the second-degree murder charges, and up to 20 years for the manslaughter charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on June 15, 2022.

