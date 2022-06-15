USDA Deputy Secretary Bronaugh to Lead United Kingdom Trade Mission

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 15, 2022 – Representatives from 37 U.S. agribusinesses and farm organizations will join U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh for an agribusiness trade mission to London, United Kingdom (UK), June 22-24.

“The United States enjoys a well-deserved reputation as the provider of world-class agricultural products that meet the demands of consumers around the globe. I’m very excited to lead a delegation to the United Kingdom, one of our top trading partners,” Bronaugh said. “The United Kingdom presents strong marketing opportunities for many U.S. consumer-oriented products.”

U.S. agricultural exports to the United Kingdom totaled $1.9 billion in 2021.

Participants will engage directly with foreign buyers, receive in-depth market briefs from the FAS and industry trade experts, and participate in site visits.

In addition to representatives from the following companies and organizations, Dr. Bronaugh will be joined by officials from the Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin departments of agriculture.

Aero-Cos International, Cranford, N.J. Agropur, Appleton, Wisc. American Specialty Foods Company, Baltimore, Md. Bean VIVO Organics by Vivotribe, San Diego, Calif. Betterbody Food and Nutrition, Lindon, Utah Best Buy Grocers, Seattle, Wash. Bornstein Seafoods, Astoria, Ore. Brown & Haley, Fife, Wash. California Walnut Commission, Folsom, Calif. California Wild Rice Advisory Board, Clovis, Calif. DBL D BAR Beefmaster Ranch, New Ulm, Texas Food Export Association of the Midwest USA, Chicago, Ill. Food Export USA – Northeast, Philadelphia, Pa. Food Opportunity LLC, Baltimore, Md. The Fresh Chile Company, Las Cruces, N.M. Geary Brewing Company, Portland, Maine Global Agro Commodities, LLC, Irving, Texas Hall Enterprise LLC, Paso Robles, Calif. Hearthy Foods, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif. MarcoCap Labs/Raze Energy Drinks, Longwood, Fla. Michigan Soybean Association, St. John’s, Mich. National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Arlington, Va. National Pork Board, Clive, Iowa Oregon Wine Board, Portland, Ore. Pacific Seafood, Clackamass, Ore. Pearl Crop, Inc., Stockton, Calif. Premium Peanut, Douglas, Ga. Salwa Foods, Lawrenceville, Ga. Spinaca Farms, Inc., Morgan Hill, Calif. Sun Valley Rice, Sacramento, Calif. Sunrise Farms, Palmyra, Mich. Tosi Snacks, Anaheim, Calif. USA Rice Federation, Arlington, Va. U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C. U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wisc. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo. Western United States Agricultural Trade Association, Vancouver, Wash.

