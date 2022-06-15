The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation: A Guideline to Emissions Reductions Systems
Newly released book "The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation", by UN Climate Change expert-consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik et al.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon Credits have become a hot topic and a crucial tool in tackling climate change. However, in the face of many greenwashing scandals and fraudulent schemes, how can one tell if a carbon credit is genuine or not?
The newly released book “The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation,” by UN Climate Change expert-consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik et al., is an authoritative recount of how emission reductions are calculated, why they are easily misconstrued, and when they are considered veritable.
Understand carbon credits to the core through a privileged multifaceted perspective. Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik is an expert consultant for the United Nations Climate Change Assessment Team that audits quality control and management systems of accredited carbon credit certifiers and CEO of Planck E. Her unique background as a mechanical and chemical engineer, doctorate in chemistry, and specialization in quantum mechanics provides an in-depth and contextual view of emissions reduction and climate change.
This book aims to remove the confusion on how one ton of CO2 is removed effectively from the atmosphere and when this act can genuinely be considered a carbon credit. The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation is an indispensable read for Government officials, C-level executives, investors, and professionals committed to curbing negative emissions. One can no longer afford superficial knowledge about carbon credits and become vulnerable to greenwashing schemes or worse.
For more information please visit https://is.gd/CarbonCS.
Caspar Bensik
Planck E
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn