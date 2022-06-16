RAISE “Dogwalkers” Are Set to Be a Gamechanger This Summer

COMCO Wellness’ premium brand, RAISE, introduces their newest Dogwalkers to their growing portfolio of products and is available to the Michigan market. RAISE is the premiere brand under the COMCO Wellness umbrella. COMCO Wellness is a fully integrated wellness company based in Concord, Michigan that grows, produces, packages, and fulfills products through in-house brands and private white-label opportunities.

RAISE is giving its loyal fans more choices in how they enjoy their products. Introducing Dogwalkers, a low-dose option that is as leisurely as walking the dog.

Many consumers don’t always want the intensity of a larger size. Introducing RAISE dogwalkers provides the option to unwind with a low dose and lower strength level.” — Eric Teodoro Franco, President