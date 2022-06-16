RAISE “Dogwalkers” Are Set to Be a Gamechanger This Summer
COMCO Wellness’ premium brand, RAISE, introduces their newest Dogwalkers to their growing portfolio of products and is available to the Michigan market.
RAISE is giving its loyal fans more choices in how they enjoy their products. Introducing Dogwalkers, a low-dose option that is as leisurely as walking the dog.
Many consumers don't always want the intensity of a larger size. Introducing RAISE dogwalkers provides the option to unwind with a low dose and lower strength level.
— Eric Teodoro Franco, President
Inspired by the casual and leisurely activity of walking a dog, each RAISE dogwalker has a smaller dose of 0.35 grams for a comfortable and relaxed experience.
Available at the COMCO Provisioning Center and select dispensaries across Michigan, each pack comes with ten expertly crafted dogwalkers to ensure quality and consistency.
Consumers now get diverse choices tailored to their experience level and preference. In addition, newcomers to the space can expect an enjoyable, noncommittal way to try it out and see if it is for them, as well as the ability to control the amount they ingest.
RAISE Dogwalkers are an Easy Entry Point for Those New to the Space
“Many consumers don’t always want the intensity of a larger size,” said COMCO Wellness President Eric Teodoro Franco. “Introducing RAISE dogwalkers provides the option to unwind with a low dose and lower strength level.”
RAISE dogwalkers are available in a portable and stylish package with three different varieties so there is something for everyone.
“RAISE is our premium brand crafted to marry high-quality products with destigmatizing education in a beautiful package – and these dogwalkers help continue that mission,” said Franco.
About RAISE
RAISE is the premiere brand under the COMCO Wellness umbrella. COMCO Wellness is a fully integrated wellness company based in Concord, Michigan that grows, produces, packages, and fulfills products through in-house brands and private white-label opportunities.
