Splash into Summer with These Five Essential Pool Safety Tips from The Houstonian Club
A visit to the pool promises endless summer fun, but it also comes with the responsibility to keep children safe. The aquatics team at The Houstonian Club offers five easy tips to prevent drowning.
In addition to having trained lifeguards on duty, The Houstonian Club assesses each child’s swimming ability before Splash Camps and special events using inflatable water sports products like the WiBit.
Parents must be aware of the risks to their children around pools and take the proper precautions. Even if lifeguards are on duty, it only takes a minute for something bad to happen.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pools are one of the biggest attractions during the summer. Turquoise water, fun toys, and a break from the heat are especially inviting to younger children. However, in the time it takes to type a text or grab a cold drink, kids can slip away from even the most vigilant adult. At The Houstonian Club, staying safe is the number one priority for the aquatics team, who keeps swimmers of all ages out of harm's way.
"Parents must be aware of the risks to their children around pools and take the proper precautions. Even if lifeguards are on duty, it only takes a minute for something bad to happen," says Aquatics Director, Erica Meyer. "If a child takes swim lessons or seems comfortable around water, adults must still assume they need constant supervision."
Meyer offers the following tips to ensure a fun and safe time at the pool.
Always have a water watcher
The job of a water watcher is to keep a constant eye on children playing in or near water, even if they know how to swim and there are lifeguards present. It is also essential to understand what a child in trouble looks like. Rarely do they splash and yell like in the movies. They are commonly silent and vertical with their head tipped back.
Consider swim lessons
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swim lessons as a great life skill and as another layer of protection against drowning.
Never rely on water wings, floaties, inner tubes or noodles
These fun toys are great for recreational use, but they don't take the place of adult supervision even in the shallow end of the pool.
Keep free of distractions like cell phones, socializing and alcohol
Maintaining situational awareness is vital near any body of water. Children can slip into the water and drown in seconds – the time it takes to answer a call or post a picture to Instagram.
Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards and never leave a child unattended by water
Kids are fast and curious, so it might be tempting to sneak away to a quiet part of the pool. However, it is always better to have more than one pair of eyes on a child.
In addition to having trained lifeguards on duty, The Houstonian Club assesses each child’s swimming ability before Splash Camps and special events using inflatable water sports products like the WiBit. The aquatics team also urges parents to assess their child's swim level to ensure they haven't regressed too much. "It is common for children to experience swimming regression after several months out of the water," says Swim Program Coordinator, Kaitlyn Sowell. "The statistic is for every month out of the water, it takes the child one week to regain those skills. If you are comfortable with basic swimming techniques, go through a 10 to 20-minute refresher with your child in the water. If you are not comfortable, we recommend setting up one or two private lessons to make sure they start the season off right."
Sowell reminds parents, "the lifeguards will always be around to enforce the rules when needed, but it will be more effective if the lifeguards are your backup in enforcing pool safety." Although it might not be a pleasant conversation, Sowell encourages parents to talk with their children about pool safety before entering the water. Children are more likely to follow the rules if given the reasons behind them.
