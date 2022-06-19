In-Home Care: Employee Benefits and Flexibility Are Key To Retaining Caregivers

Caregiver with senior adult talking Accredidation is an important aspect of in-home care Holding hands with senior and in-home caregiver In-home caregiver working with senior client The Keepers are In-home Caregivers working to keep people living in their own homes as they age.

In-home caregivers help seniors and others using the professional training, tools, experience, and employee benefits that help caregivers stay well.

We are proud to offer a range of benefits to our amazing employees!” — Cindy Harris

MOUNTAINAIRE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caregivers provide seniors and others that need life-affirming in-home care and they do it every day in the Mountainaire, MA area. Most people don’t realize how helping seniors stay healthy in the community is extremely rewarding. Caregivers working for in-home care agencies, not only receive generous pay but receive a wide array of benefits. Helping people continue their lives in their own homes is every caregiver’s goal.

If someone you know is interested in helping seniors keep their dignity while staying out of a nursing home or 3rd party facility, please pass this piece to them.

The following is a sampling of some of the benefits available to caregivers in the Mountainaire area:

• Competitive Wages

• Life Insurance

• Paid Time Off and Vacation Time

• Medical, Dental, and Vision Benefits

• IRA Growth and advancement

• Unlimited Referral Bonuses

• CHHA Training & Recertification Assistance

• Opportunities for Nursing Students

• Paid Online Training and Orientation

• Work around your schedule

• Bonus Opportunities

• Building a larger network of friends (other caregivers)

• Becoming part of something satisfying and big; helping people

• Having fun at work: Playing cards. Reading to seniors, taking them shopping, or to a medical provider's office.



Caregivers usually pick the hours and days that they want to work. Many caregivers report that assisting and helping seniors and others in the community is very fulfilling and rewarding. Home care for seniors entails providing your charge with the daily assistance that he or she needs with in-home care services. Each care plan is different, so the services received change too.

The goal of an in-home care agency or senior in-home care worker is to help keep the senior living a quality life while maintaining the best lifestyle that is available in the home. Maintaining a sense of independence and normalcy is vital to the senior under care. Each client is different, and their needs may be too which is why Comfort Keepers works in developing a care plan for just that senior.

Have you ever wondered what attitude caregivers have? What drives them to excel and help others? The following credo should explain how caregivers see themselves.

The Caregivers credo

"I am a Comfort Keeper, Dedicated, Compassionate, and True, and I pledge to give my all in everything I do. I will enter every client's home with a smile on my face, knowing that I will leave a lasting smile in their hearts that no one can take away. Improving the quality of life, providing excellent care; whenever they require my assistance, they know I will be there."

As a caregiver, you can have a significant impact on the lives of seniors in your community. You will not only meet the daily needs of the elderly, but you will also improve their quality of life and allow them to remain as independent as possible.

Caring for others also provides a sense of career fulfillment in addition to receiving fantastic benefits for a job well done. Knowing you've made a difference in someone's life will light your soul on fire in ways you didn't know were possible.

Comfort Keepers also provides greater flexibility, allowing you to work as much or as little as you want. If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, apply as a caregiver by calling 928-774-0888 or apply here or drop us a note or email us.