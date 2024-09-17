Marketing Agency Launches Affordable Website, Design, SEO, and Reputation Management Package for Small Businesses

Results Driven Marketing Logo Google Girls search flow chart

The website includes 7 pages of content, local SEO, and over 250 industry-specific themes. Owners can view the finished product before purchasing the website.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing®, a 10-year-old digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of a new package that includes website design, SEO, and reputation management services for small businesses at an affordable price of under $599. The package also includes 7 pages of marketing content, graphics design, and other digital marketing services to help businesses establish a strong online presence.

The new package is specifically designed for small businesses that are looking to enhance their online presence but have limited resources. With this package, businesses can get a user-friendly website that is tailored to their specific needs and preferences. The website will be designed. built and delivered with no upfront money. After the owner has reviewed and approved the final product, then payment is made. The pressure is on Results Driven Marketing to deliver the right product with few changes needed to consummate the deal and get paid.

"We understand the challenges that small businesses face when it comes to establishing a strong online presence. That's why we have created this package to provide them with all the necessary tools and services at an affordable price," said Janeene High, CEO of Results Driven Marketing®. "Our team of experts will work closely with each business to create a website that is not only visually appealing but also optimized for search engines, mobile users and is user-friendly."

In addition to website design and SEO, the package also includes to help businesses maintain a positive online image and reputation. With the rise of online reviews and social media, it is crucial for businesses to have a strong online reputation. Results Driven Marketing® will help businesses monitor and manage their online reviews presence to ensure a positive image.

The new package from Results Driven Marketing® is a game-changer for small businesses looking to establish a strong online presence without breaking the bank or waiting weeks or months to be deployed. With their team of experts and affordable pricing, businesses can now have a professional website with digital marketing services that will help them reach their target audience and grow their business. For more information, visit their website or contact them directly for a consultation.

Results Driven Marketing® was founded in 2014 and maintains offices in Philadelphia, PA and Charleston, SC. Founded by Ms. Janeene High the agency boasts a high client retention rate with clients spending in the low thousands to tens-of-thousands of dollars monthly.

