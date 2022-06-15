RV Parks & Campgrounds Now Essential Services
On June 6, 2022, the RV industry scored a significant victory in Washington, D.C.HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 6, 2022, the RV industry scored a significant victory in Washington, D.C. The Department of Homeland Security released a new directive to allow RVers to continue camping in RV Parks and Campgrounds during national emergencies.
RV Parks and campgrounds across the United States are now classified as essential services.
This is a massive win for the industry, and it couldn't have come at a better time. With the country still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, many RVers were worried about what would happen if another shutdown occurred.
But now, with this new directive in place, they can rest assured that they'll be able to keep their homes on wheels parked at their favorite campground or RV park.
YouTube channel 3 Dogs and an RV shared this information on June 15th with their viewers, summarizing recent news found on the RV Travel website. Watch the video here - https://youtu.be/qZrsmXWHsIc.
At the start of the 2020 camping season, many RVers and campers were excited to hit the open road and enjoy some time in nature. However, their plans were quickly derailed by the outbreak of COVID-19. Many state and local governments shut down campgrounds and RV parks in response to the pandemic. This devastated the industry, as businesses were forced to close their doors and lay off employees.
Sean Fullerton, an avid RVers and owner of NSN Management in Tulsa, shares, "RVers found themselves stranded when officials demanded that parks immediately shut their gates. This forced out long-term RVers and transient campers, leaving them without a place to stay."
When the Covid-19 pandemic began to spread worldwide, officials at all levels of government were scrambling to contain the virus. In many cases, local and state officials issued blanket closures of businesses that were not deemed "essential," including campgrounds.
Officials from Kampgrounds of America Inc., as well as the RV Industry Association and National Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, started to lobby governors' offices throughout the U.S., pleading for campgrounds to be declared "essential services."
Campgrounds provide a vital service to both local communities and travelers alike. In times of crisis, they can be a haven for those who need a place to stay.
For these reasons, campgrounds must be designated as essential services. This designation would allow them to remain open during a crisis, providing a much-needed service to those who need it most.
The change in designation from recreational vehicle parks to essential services didn't happen by chance. KOA Inc. and ARVC have continued to push for the essential service's designation for the past two years.
Ted Williamson
Ulistic LP
+1 7162636961
email us here
RV Parks & Campgrounds Are Essential Services