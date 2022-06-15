TempStars Responds to ‘Need,’ Introduces North America’s Fastest Growing Dental Temping and Hiring Service to Idaho
The company expanded into the state after hearing from several dental industry professionals that there was a real “need” for its technology platform in Idaho.
What we are increasingly seeing is that dental industry professionals in states where we do not have a presence are reaching out to us, asking us to expand into their geographic market.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, announced today its expansion into Idaho.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Dr. James Younger, TempStars’ CEO and also a practicing dentist, said the company expanded into the state after hearing from several dental industry professionals that there was a real “need” for its technology platform in Idaho.
“What we are increasingly seeing is that dental industry professionals in states where we do not have a presence are reaching out to us, asking us to expand into their geographic market,” said Dr. Younger. “We are doing our best to accommodate them, while servicing our existing clients in the half-dozen states we already have a presence in.”
In the case of Idaho, Dr. Younger heard from Brandi Hooker Evans, a highly regarded dental professional in the state. Evans received a master’s degree in Health Education from Idaho State University, where she served on the Dental Hygiene Advisory Board and previously held a clinical faculty position.
“Once I did some research on TempStars, it became my mission to bring them to Idaho, where the company can make a real difference in the lives of dental assistants, hygienists, and dentists,” said Evans, who served on the Idaho Dental Hygienists’ Association as President as well as owns a business called Stellar Outcomes. “I was impressed with how quickly Dr. Younger and his team responded and began operations in Idaho.”
Dr. Younger noted that he believes TempStars will use its presence in Idaho to expand in neighboring states in the Pacific Northwest, such as Washington, Oregon, and Montana.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
