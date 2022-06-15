BELSE GOURMET VEGAN RESTAURANT AND BREWERY OPENING IN THE BOWERY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Belse Plant Cuisine, a gourmet vegan restaurant, brewery and bar located at 265 Bowery, opened Tuesday, June 14th in over 11,000 square feet of newly designed space. Belse features upscale vegan cuisine on separate lunch, dinner, late-night and weekend brunch menus, as well as craft beers made daily at its on-site brewery. There is a full-service bar with Belse signature wines, an extensive drink menu, and a large selection of spirit-free drinks. The restaurant will be open daily until 1:00 a.m.
The restaurant will feature cuisine including seasonal menus of plant-based steaks, gourmet pastas, artisan pizzas, vegetable dishes and classics. It is led by renowned vegan executive chef, Anthony Spino, who is known for his plant-based adaptations of Italian classics. "Our restaurant and brewery is unlike anything else in the world,” said Spino. “It’s a state-of-the-art brewery with elevated plant-based cuisine in the heart of the largest population center in the country and the greatest city in the world. The menu is region agnostic, as we all just want incredible food, made from the best ingredients, in a beautiful setting, where we feel comfortable and want to stay a while. That's Belse."
The restaurant was designed to create a simple, modern, fresh space that reflected the location and history of the building as well as the ethos of Belse. We wanted the place to feel welcoming; a minimal yet warm and natural environment. How a place feels is as important to us as how it looks. We want guests to come in and feel relaxed and happy. There is ample room for multiple events in its restaurant, bar and Garden Room while still offering services to its normal schedule of guests. It will carry all four of the signature wines from the Belse Winery in Healdsburg, CA, which includes: red and white blends as well as Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir Reserves. The graphic elements of the wine and restaurant were created by renowned artist Shepard Fairey, who used hands holding up the Earth in a Lotus Flower to depict peace, harmony, love, and respect.
The brewery will be led by head brewer Ryan Gillette, who will make use of the only 3-vessel German brew house in Manhattan and produce a rotating in-house line of drafts. The initial drafts will include a pale lager, hefeweizen and blackberry ale. Along with the drafts, there will be an extensive selection of fine wines, cocktails, and spirit-free beverages. “I’m so excited to share Belse restaurant and brewery with everyone. It will be one of the most unique experiences in Manhattan,” said Gillette. “Having 100% vegan food and craft beer on site, affords guests a truly crafted experience. Get ready for some of the freshest beer in Manhattan!”
For more information about Belse Plant Cuisine, email us at InfoBelseNYC@BelseRestaurant.com or go to our website: www.belsenyc.com or Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/belse_restaurant_nyc/
Pat Adelmann
The restaurant will feature cuisine including seasonal menus of plant-based steaks, gourmet pastas, artisan pizzas, vegetable dishes and classics. It is led by renowned vegan executive chef, Anthony Spino, who is known for his plant-based adaptations of Italian classics. "Our restaurant and brewery is unlike anything else in the world,” said Spino. “It’s a state-of-the-art brewery with elevated plant-based cuisine in the heart of the largest population center in the country and the greatest city in the world. The menu is region agnostic, as we all just want incredible food, made from the best ingredients, in a beautiful setting, where we feel comfortable and want to stay a while. That's Belse."
The restaurant was designed to create a simple, modern, fresh space that reflected the location and history of the building as well as the ethos of Belse. We wanted the place to feel welcoming; a minimal yet warm and natural environment. How a place feels is as important to us as how it looks. We want guests to come in and feel relaxed and happy. There is ample room for multiple events in its restaurant, bar and Garden Room while still offering services to its normal schedule of guests. It will carry all four of the signature wines from the Belse Winery in Healdsburg, CA, which includes: red and white blends as well as Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir Reserves. The graphic elements of the wine and restaurant were created by renowned artist Shepard Fairey, who used hands holding up the Earth in a Lotus Flower to depict peace, harmony, love, and respect.
The brewery will be led by head brewer Ryan Gillette, who will make use of the only 3-vessel German brew house in Manhattan and produce a rotating in-house line of drafts. The initial drafts will include a pale lager, hefeweizen and blackberry ale. Along with the drafts, there will be an extensive selection of fine wines, cocktails, and spirit-free beverages. “I’m so excited to share Belse restaurant and brewery with everyone. It will be one of the most unique experiences in Manhattan,” said Gillette. “Having 100% vegan food and craft beer on site, affords guests a truly crafted experience. Get ready for some of the freshest beer in Manhattan!”
For more information about Belse Plant Cuisine, email us at InfoBelseNYC@BelseRestaurant.com or go to our website: www.belsenyc.com or Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/belse_restaurant_nyc/
Pat Adelmann
Boxer Retail
+1 6823363695
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other