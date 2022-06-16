Shaolin Institute presents Summer Intensive Kung Fu Training Camp with DeRu Academy

Shaolin Warrior Intensive Training Camp | Shaolin Institute Summer Intensive Kung Fu Training Camp Shaolin Warrior Intensive Training Camp | Shaolin Institute Intensive Training Camp: Internal Kung Fu: Qi and Tai Chi , Zen Tai Gong Shaolin Warrior Intensive Training Camp 2022

Shaolin Warrior’s Intensive Training Camp with the program of LQC (Leaps of Quantum Consciousness) for the youth and adults in high need of discipline and grit

This camp focuses on total freedom of the mind and body to change and create” — Deru Shi

NORCROSS, GA, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaolin Institute incorporation with DeRu Academy is hosting Shaolin Warrior’s Intensive Training Camp with the program of LQC (Leaps of Quantum Consciousness) for the youth and adults in high need of discipline and grit, starting July 8th, 2022. Registration & screening starts now at Shaolin Institute Campus 3040 Business Park Dr. STE C., Norcross, GA 30071, www.shaolin-world.net or deruacademy.com

The camp is aimed at the total freedom of the mind and body to change and create, to be curious of new ways of thinking, that is to be totally free with total responsibilities through the grit of Kung Fu (passion with perseverance).

The intensive camp program LQC is fulfilled through the essence of the Shaolin Warrior mindset:

"Reprogramming the mind and body through intensive Kung Fu is the key of this warrior camp," the headmaster, DeRu said. "That is to build each individual through the dedicated and intensive work of Kung Fu in body and mind to unveil the great potential of intelligence, to be totally free from past limitation, attachments, conditions of three dimensional images and thoughts into a new vision with Dao of perceiving, conceiving and actin with vitality and empowered energy of the body and mind to build a character that is resilient and compassionate with wisdom and grit."

What each participant will achieve, the core of body and mind excellence, is:

● A high level of discipline

● Character of Grit

● Vitality with mental and physical intelligence

● Self-Protection and understanding of environment and surroundings

● Total Freedom with total responsibility

● Internal and external Kung Fu in Inner ability and skills along with Traditional Shaolin Weapon Skills

● Internal Kung Fu: Qi and Tai Chi , Zen Tai Gong

The Shaolin Warrior Intensive camp which runs for 9 days and 9 nights, along with intensive camp that runs for another two weeks. The basic camp runs from July 8th – July 17th, and the intensive camp for the following two weeks. The intensive camp requires full-time on-site boarding or lodging in a nearby hotel. This special training camp is also available for anyone who wants to enter the realm of high self-disciplined learning and obtain the ability to meet life challenges. As the master said:

“This Shaolin Warrior Intensive Training Camp is only for those who are in flow with the essence of life not only in Martial Arts as Shaolin warrior but expanding beyond self-set limitations”

This Shaolin Intensive Kung Fu-Warrior Training Camp is designed for both beginner and advanced martial artists, community leaders as well as future local and international instructors.

The LQC through the art of Shaolin KungFu program has promised for each participant an unforgettable life experience in eastern wisdom and martial arts, which provides not only the live street self-defense training, but also character coaching in humbleness, compassion, integrity and indomitable spirit.



Keep the tradition of body and mind intelligence and keep each one out violence improving one’s inner and outer ability to meet this challenged world.

The full-time Shaolin Warrior Intensive Training Camp is run directly under DeRu Shi who was a close disciples of the Great Grandmaster of the generation from the Shaolin Temple, China Shi SuXi. It is a very rare opportunity for any serious martial artist, Kung Fu master, or consciousness explorer.

DeRu Shi (the grandmaster), a cosmic life-consciousness explorer and a long time student, will be working closely together with each student to learn and understand life essence and potential beyond the shallow vision of material world limitations. This summer camp is a life game of creativity in arts, science, along with exploration of inner conscious intelligence and wisdom in totality of a person with grit.

The program is also available online. Call 770-286-9808, Contact: www.deruacademy.com, shaolin-world.net,

Shaolin Institute Intensive Training Camp Patrick Barry Training with Wael Karika