San Diego Long Distance Mover Continues To Offer Professional Interstate Moving Services 20 Years Later

GPS Moving & Storage, the top out of state movers from San Diego County

Not many other moving companies in California, or anywhere else, can say that they are still around over 20 years later” — Tammy

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS Moving & Storage is a locally-owned out of state moving company located in Otay Mesa, California. Since its founding over two decades ago, GPS is still going strong and now stands as one of the leading cross country movers San Diego clients have for all their residential and corporate relocations.

“Not many other moving companies in California, or anywhere else, can say that they are still around over 20 years later”, says the director of GPS Moving & Storage. “When we came together to create GPS Moving & Storage, we had a simple goal in mind and that was our only focus. We believed that if we delivered ethical and customer-focused moving services then we would grow as a business. And it is clear to see that we have lived up to that dream. The fact that we are still here two decades later and with thousands of moves under our belt is enough proof of that.”

GPS Moving & Storage is not planning on slowing down any time soon. They plan on strengthening their hold as a leading long distance movers in San Diego in the coming years. And they plan on doing so by keeping their moving clients happy, increasing their market base in Southern Los Angeles, and building their corporate moves portfolio.

The moving industry in the USA is a billion-dollar business. And this has attracted many players into the industry. Currently, there are thousands of moving companies across the country and hundreds in California alone. With those numbers, it is tough to create a foothold in any city, let alone a region. Many startup moving companies do not last 5 years.

So GPS Moving & Storage must be doing something right to enjoy the bragging rights of having maintained their run for an impressive 20+ years. In an industry where honesty and professionalism are critical, the residents of Otay Mesa, San Diego, and the surrounding areas will be happy to know that if they are looking for reliable interstate movers San Diego - they have one right in their backyard.

To learn more about GPS Moving & Storage, you can visit their website - gpsmoving.com/.

For direct enquirers to the company, please see their contact details below.

Best Out of State Mover from San Diego CA - GPS Moving - 858-779-1316