Private Generation Innovator Enginuity Power Systems Partners with Leading Engineering & Technology Corporation, Ltd.

Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market.

Leading Engineering & Technology Corporation Limited, (LE&T) is an engine design company specializing in internal combustion engine design for manufacturing and is located in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

Strategic relationship agreement for design manufacturing accelerating commercialization of its suite of flexible, ultra-energy efficient fuel products.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems, Inc. (Enginuity) announced a strategic relationship agreement with international engineering design services provider Leading Engineering & Technology Corporation, Ltd., (LE&T). This partnership will accelerate the U.S. manufacturing and go-to-market commercialization of Enginuity’s E-Series private generation suite of products for homes and small commercial businesses.

The project will take Enginuity’s market ready, patented ultra-efficient opposed piston four stroke (OP4S) engine design and create a commercial scale production ready product. This design for manufacture project will lead to a step change towards production intent and standardize parts and components for Enginuity’s E|ONE unit to hit its cost targets.

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with the LE&T team.” said Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique. “Their expertise will shorten the development timeline of the OP4S, the key component behind the E|ONE. This project will provide Enginuity the foundation to finalize its production schedule.”

Enginuity’s award-winning E|ONE all-in-one private generation appliance redefines home and commercial HVAC by providing heat, hot water, and electricity for homes and small businesses on demand, and fully protects users from power interruptions. The E|ONE integrates with rooftop solar and battery storage.

LE&T’s Chief Technology Officer Hosang Ahn shared, “We look forward to working with Enginuity Power Systems and their team of engine experts. Their technology will play a critical part in the global effort for cleaner more energy resilient technologies.”

The strategic relationship between Enginuity and Korea’s LE&T was forged through the Intralink Group, an international business development and innovation consultancy specializing in Asia.

Jacques Beaudry-Losique added, “The Intralink Group provided the global expertise to help us accelerate our manufacturing plans through their trusted network. Their introduction to LE&T is highly valuable to our U.S. manufacturing process and will reduce time to market for our E|ONE unit.”

