Hoyer Statement on the Tenth Anniversary of DACA

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today marking the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Ten years ago, after the Republican-controlled Congress refused to take any action to address our broken immigration system, President Obama used his executive authority to establish the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He did so because he understood, as I do and as so many millions of Americans do, that Dreamers deserve to remain in the nation they have called home since childhood, that they should not have to live in fear of being separated from their families and communities. Though the prior administration tried to end the DACA program, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to seek ways to extend it so more Dreamers can benefit from its protections.



“Those brought here as undocumented minors ought to be seen as fully American, and I believe our laws ought to recognize them as such with a pathway to legal permanent status. That’s why I was proud to bring H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act, to the Floor and work to pass it in the 117th Congress. I want to thank Chairwoman Roybal-Allard, Chairman Ruiz, and Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for their leadership on that effort and their ongoing work to continue pushing for reform. I also want to thank Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus who have been working to highlight the voices and concerns of Black and Asian immigrants around the country. The American Dream and Promise Act would provide such a pathway for Dreamers and for those holding T.P.S. and D.E.D. status. I was also proud to bring legislation to the Floor at the same time that would do the same for essential farm workers and their families, who play a critical role in our economy. So far, Senate Republicans have blocked all of these measures, keeping millions of families living under the specter of deportation and separation from loved ones. I strongly urge them to work with Democrats to achieve long-sought reforms that end this uncertainty for Dreamers and others and fixes our broken immigration system.



“Dreamers contribute so much to our country, working as teachers, entrepreneurs, innovators, health care professionals, civic leaders, and more. They generate billions of dollars for our economy and help build stronger and safer communities. It would be detrimental to America’s success to lose their talent and dedication. We must find a way to ensure that Dreamers can stay here and continue giving back to the country they love, their home.”