Notice to National Realty Investment Advisers Investors

KlaymanToskes Investigates Brokerage Firms’ Recommendations to Buy NRIA’s Partners Portfolio Fund in Light of Bankruptcy Filing, SEC InvestigationNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating brokerage firms’ recommendations to buy National Realty Investment Advisors’ (“NRIA”) Partners Portfolio Fund in light of the Company’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and ongoing SEC investigation. NRIA is a New-Jersey based real estate development firm with a fund specializing in luxury home sales and apartment rental divisions. NRIA’s principal offering is a real estate portfolio known as the NRIA Partners Portfolio Fund.
Per bankruptcy filings, NRIA has approximately $540 million of preferred limited liability company interests that are held by 2,000 investors, and the Company has nearly $50 million in secured and unsecured debt. Further, NRIA is embroiled in legal issues as the Company is currently under investigation by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, the SEC, and three state securities regulators, and its former portfolio manager was charged for wire fraud in 2021 in connection with offering to sell an interest in the Partners Portfolio Fund.
According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Brokerage firms that recommend private placement alternative investments like NRIA Partners Portfolio Fund have a duty to make suitable investment recommendations as well as conduct a reasonable investigation into the securities they recommend to their customers. A firm’s failure to make suitable recommendations and perform an adequate due diligence review results in liability, and is a basis for a FINRA arbitration claim.”
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate brokerage firms’ sales practices of NRIA and its Partners Portfolio Fund. Former and current investors of National Realty Investment Advisers’ Partners Portfolio Fund with losses in excess of $100,000, and those who have information relating to the handling of their account, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 1-888-997-9956.
