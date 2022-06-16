Submit Release
Restrive - Body Transformation Personal Training, Opens in Dubai

Restrive client Ben's 11 week transformation

Restrive will be offering premium personal training, online training and personal trainer mentoring.

I’m the first to admit that it’s a cliche to say this but it has been a life changing experience training with James and Restrive.”
— Alan Henderson
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restrive Head Coach and Founder James Appleton has worked for the top personal training company globally and managed multiple private PT gyms in Dubai. James has gained thousands of hours of 1-2-1 experience with his own clients and mentored and guided hundreds of other trainers to achieve transformations with their clients.

This puts him in an unparalleled position to deliver the best possible results for his clients and mentees.

Restrive will be based from 24 Fitness gym offering premium personal training services for clients in Dubai. This will include 1-2-1 training sessions, a bespoke training programme based around your individual training experience, current fitness levels and biomechanics as well as a bespoke nutrition plan tailored to your goals.

For clients outside of the UAE, Restrive offers online personal training including bespoke training and nutrition plans, access to the Restrive app and exercise library as well as accountability through weekly check-ins and monthly coaching calls.


Here's what Head Coach and Founder James Appleton had to say:

"I want to raise the bar of the personal training industry with Restrive.

Our passion is empowering clients to take control of their lives and not only achieve outstanding physical results, but to make lasting changes that continue to benefit them and those around them long after we have finished working together.

Achieving amazing transformations extends well beyond the hours spent on the gym floor each week. We will look after every aspect of the transformation process, working around your individual lifestyle to ensure you get results beyond your expectations."

James Appleton
Restrive
james.appleton@restrivedxb.com
