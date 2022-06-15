RV Fires Hit Staggering 6000 Units Annually

An average of 6000 RV fires break out in communities across the United States.

Fire is one thing that scares me.” — Stuart Crawford

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, an average of 6000 RV fires break out in communities across the United States. While this may seem like a lot, it's important to remember that RVs are often packed with flammable materials like propane, diesel, or gasoline.According to the U.S. Fire Administration, an average of 5,840 RV fires were reported to U.S. fire departments annually from 2016 to 2018. Those fires resulted in 15 annual deaths, more than 100 serious injuries, and $58.5 million in losses.These latest figures were well before the pandemic and the resulting boom in both RV ownership and homeless RVers. Still, that's a daunting 4.6 deaths per 1,000 RV fires.According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), an estimated 20,000 fires occur in recreational vehicles (RV) each year, resulting in millions of dollars in damage and often leaving RV owners stranded.The NFPA's 2020 study, "Fire Damage and Loss Assessment of Recreational Vehicles," provides a detailed look at the causes and consequences of RV fires.These fires often result in injuries, deaths, and significant property damage. The study also found that many RV owners are unaware of the risks of RV fires and often do not have adequate insurance coverage to protect their investment. As the popularity of recreational vehicle travel continues to grow, RV owners need to be aware of fire's dangers and take steps to protect themselves and their property.According to the U.S. Fire Administration report, RV fire deaths were most common in January and February, most likely caused by increased heaters.Since 2017, there has undoubtedly been a marked increase in homeless RVers using older or substandard rigs. It stands to reason that the upward trend in RV fire deaths would increase substantially with the massive rise in homeless citizens sheltering in poorly maintained RVs over the winter months.The report also found that most of the fires started in the kitchen or bedroom areas of the RV, so it is crucial to ensure these areas are well-ventilated and that any flammable materials are kept away from heat sources.Fire Suppression SystemsProteng is a unique company that looks at fire differently than other fire protection companies. Proteng strives to change the industry by providing effective, environmentally friendly fire protection to the masses that stops fire at the source to save valuable assets and priceless lives.Proteng's technology is different than anything else on the market, and Proteng is constantly improving its products and developing new technologies to stay ahead of the competition.Proteng is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible products and services and is always looking for ways to improve. Proteng is a company you can trust to give you the best possible fire protection.Stuart Crawford, the owner of Ulistic, an MSP marketing agency , and full-time RVer, recently installed Proteng on his 2017 Entegra Cornerstone . Check out the 3 Dogs and an RV YouTube video and review. Crawford says, "After watching a fellow Youtuber lose everything in an RV fire, we needed to do something. Fire is one thing that scares me. I've had several sleepless nights going through 'what if' scenarios. We had to do something."Crawford went on to add, "Proteng came out to our site in Arcadia, FL and had their entire system installed in just a few hours. Now, I can sleep at night, having peace of mind that we are protected."Proteng ( https://proteng.com/protect-my-rv ) is the world's first self-contained, automatic fire suppression system. That means it doesn't rely on batteries or electricity to work, so there's no risk of fire from those sources. Proteng is also fully automatic, meaning it will activate even if there's no one around to operate it.That makes it perfect for RV owners where people may not be able to get to a fire quickly. And because it's self-contained, Proteng can be placed anywhere without needing to be connected to a power source.Total RV Fire ProtectionFires are a serious threat to any home, but they can be especially dangerous in RVs. This is because RVs are often located in remote areas where it may be difficult to access help in the event of a fire.For this reason, it is essential to have a suitable fire extinguisher on hand. While the basic fire extinguishers with RVs are acceptable for small fires, they may not be enough to quell a larger blaze.That's why Rob Giannini, who runs an IT consulting firm based in Fort Lauderdale, FL ( https://www.giaspace.com ), recommends upgrading to a more robust model. He should know - he also has a satellite office and "home away from home" in Ocala, FL, so he's made it his mission to ensure his RV is as fire-safe as possible. With a higher-quality fire extinguisher, you can rest assured that you'll be prepared in an emergency.Bryan Badger, a casual RVer and a technology firm owner from Sacramento recommends having ladders available to assist in getting people out of an RV if the primary exit is blocked. "Have you ever tried to get two adults, three kids, and dogs out of those RV fire escapes?You'll need all the help you can get!" Having a ladder on hand will make it much easier to get everyone safely out of the RV in an emergency.In addition to having a ladder handy, Badger also recommends keeping a first aid kit and fire blankets (in addition to higher-end fire extinguishers) in the RV at all times. Being prepared for any emergency can help ensure that everyone stays safe while enjoying the great outdoors.Conclusion3 Dogs and an RV ( http://3dogsandanrv.com/ ) is an excellent resource for anyone who loves to travel by RV. In this video, the team provides valuable tips on protecting your RV from fires.Some tips they mention include always having a fire extinguisher on hand, being careful with space heaters and candles, and making sure your RV is well-ventilated.They also suggest regularly checking your smoke detectors and keeping a close eye on your electrical system. Following these simple tips can help ensure that your RV is safe from fires.

3 Dogs and an RV talks Fire Safety for RV owners