Blu Horseshoe Ventures launches a full Digital Capital Raising Platform using Skyhook DAWN™

Blu Horseshoe Ventures, an Australian financial company, announced strategic collaboration with Singapore based WealthTech innovator Skyhook Capital.

SYDNEY/ SINGAPORE, AUSTRALIA/ SINGAPORE, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blu Horseshoe Ventures (BHV), an Australian financial company, have announced a strategic collaboration with Skyhook Capital, a Singapore based WealthTech innovator, in supporting the launch of its digital capital raising platform for ASX companies.

BHV has deployed Skyhook Capital’s “Digital Asset Wealth Network” infrastructure called Skyhook DAWN™ giving their clients the latest innovation and highest quality of service delivery available in the market. Skyhook DAWN™ is the only wealth technology in the market designed to distribute both conventional and digital securities. BHV will initially focus on the Australian market, onboarding Sophisticated and Professional investors and connecting them to a digital marketplace of curated investment opportunities in both ASX listed and pre-IPO companies.

“The long-term vision of the partnership with Blu Horseshoe is to give accredited investors access to high-quality, innovative, investment-grade securities from a wide network of issuers.”

Lawrence Grinceri, Founder and CEO of Skyhook Capital said: “Blu Horseshoe is uniquely positioned to change the way accredited investors access deals that were previously only available to large institutional investors. We are very excited that Blu Horseshoe selected Skyhook’s DAWN™ as the platform to support their launch and digital expansion roadmap.”

Antony Tolfts, CEO of Blu Horseshoe Ventures, said: “We are delighted to strategically partner with Skyhook DAWN™ to bring first-in-class technology to our base of Sophisticated Investors, Issuers and Brokers. Our Digital Capital Raising Platform hinges on accessibility, a “be fast to be first” model, and our collaboration with Skyhook enables the performance needed to serve our eager investor base and facilitate increased access to ASX offers.”

About Skyhook Capital

Skyhook Capital Pte Ltd, a Singapore Head Quartered company (Skyhook), provides a cloud-based platform for the Wealth and Asset Management Industry called Skyhook DAWN™, offering a digital ecosystem to automate investment services delivered to Professional and Sophisticated investors and connecting them a global marketplace of issuers in both digital and conventional securities.

Founded by seasoned entrepreneur Lawrence Grinceri, who's past accomplishments include starting one of the leading WealthTech firms in Asia and through a joint venture with several global banks, launched Asia’s premier digital marketplace for structured products trading with over US$15 billion transacted annually.

Skyhook is on a mission to transform the wealth and asset management industry by making it easy to distribute conventional and digital securities to Professional and Sophisticated Investors, with unmatched scalability, efficiency and quality of service delivered over a digital channel. In addition, Skyhook has introduced the first commercial model in the wealth industry that rewards participants with direct ownership in the ecosystem.

For more information on the company and to learn about Skyhook DAWN™ or Skyhook's STO, please contact us or visit www.skyhookcapital.io

About Blu Horseshoe

Blu Horseshoe specialises in digital capital raising, connecting Sophisticated and Professional investors with companies seeking capital. The company aims to transform the digital investment landscape, with no fees or commissions for investors, no preferential treatment to big institutions, and inclusivity - allowing investors to work with their existing brokers.

Blu Horseshoe is well-positioned to access major deals within Australia while maintaining existing relationships with Sydney’s largest brokers and lead managers. The company also possess a vast global strategic network across a range of continents and markets.

The company’s growth will be fueled by its experienced Sydney-based team with decades of experience in Australia’s equity capital markets, holding senior roles across the Sydney Stock Exchange, various ASX-listed companies, and Australia’s biggest brokers.

For more information on Blu Horseshoe, please visit www.bluhorseshoe.com.