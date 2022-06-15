U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis On Future Development 2031

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market

U.S. antimicrobial plastics market is expected to cross the value of US$ 1.8 Bn and expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market. In terms of revenue, the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in its report on the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

The U.S. antimicrobial plastics market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in usage of antimicrobial plastics in various applications such as flooring, medical devices, car interiors, food packaging, sports equipment, and appliances. Rise in U.S. demand for transportation fuel and chemical intermediates has led to significant growth in usage of antimicrobial plastics. Increase in production and demand for general surgery equipment is expected to be the primary driver of the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market.

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Dynamics

Plastic is used as a substitute for conventional materials such as glass, wood, and metal. Antimicrobial plastic is a synthetic polymer material that contains an integrated and active ingredient, which prevents microbial growth.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2564

Antibacterial plastic has ability to kill or prevent the growth of microorganisms such as molds, viruses, algae, and bacteria that can contaminate the plastic. Antimicrobial additives help increase the lifespan of plastics. Products made from antimicrobial plastic are more durable.

Antimicrobial plastics are manufactured using a combination of plastic resins and antimicrobial additives; hence, many antimicrobial additive manufacturers invest in research & development activities for developing advanced technologies. For instance, in April 2020, Polyfuze Graphics Corp. introduced a new proprietary line of polymer fusion products with antimicrobial blocking agents. Antimicrobial plastics offer chemical stability, heat & chemical resistance, high dimensional stability, and improved mechanical properties.

The U.S. antimicrobial plastics market is driven by the rise in demand for antimicrobial plastics in end-use industries such as building & construction, consumer goods, automotive, and packaging. Increase in usage of antimicrobial plastics in food and cosmetics industries is expected to boost the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Buying –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2564

The healthcare industry is the primary consumer of antimicrobial plastics in the U.S. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages such as cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost over conventional materials in the healthcare industry.

Complex epidemiological situation, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), microbial contamination, nosocomial infections, and infection risks in hospitals and dental equipment are driving the need for prevention of microbial infections in the healthcare industry in the U.S.

Increase in investments in R&D is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on medical devices, as the share held by the segment in the antimicrobial plastics market in the U.S. is likely to increase during the forecast period.

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Prominent Country

Increase in demand for antimicrobial plastics in various applications such as flooring, medical devices, car interiors, food packaging, sports equipment, and appliances is driving the antimicrobial plastics market in the U.S. The U.S. is a key country of the antimicrobial plastics market in North America. It held significant share of the antimicrobial plastics market in North America in 2020. The country is estimated to maintain its dominant position in the region during the forecast period.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2564

U.S. Antimicrobial Plastics Market: Major Players

The antimicrobial plastics market is consolidated, with the presence of key players. Prominent players operating in the U.S. antimicrobial plastics market include Microban International, Ltd., Ray Products Company Inc., DuPont De Nemours Inc., Milliken & Company, Parx Materials NV, and RTP Company.

Explore Related Reports :

Sterols Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sterol-market.html

Superabsorbent Polymer Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/superabsorbent-polymer-market.html

Bio-based Phenol Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bio-based-phenol-market.html

Ink Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/inks-market.html

Monochloroacetic Acid Market-https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/monochloroacetic-acid-market.html

Ceramic Inks Market –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ceramic-inks-market.html

Calcium Carbonate Market –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/calcium-carbonate-market.html

Textile Chemicals Market –https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/textile-chemicals-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ