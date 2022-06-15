Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary orthopedic implants market is expected to grow to $0.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. According to the veterinary orthopedic implants market analysis, the increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis increases the demand for the market.

The veterinary orthopedic implants market consists of sales of veterinary orthopedic implants and related services. Veterinary orthopedic implants are used by veterinary surgeons for bone fixation surgeries, treating bone fractures in animals, and are usually made of metals like pure commercial titanium (Ti) or titanium alloys, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium (Co-Cr) alloys. The orthopedic implants are also used as a support structure for healing fractures and reconstructive surgeries. Orthopedic implants include screws, plates, pins, and wires which are used in surgeries performed on animals.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Trends

According to the veterinary orthopedic implants market trends include companies investing in 3D printing techniques for creating veterinary orthopedic implants. 3D printing in the veterinary orthopedics market is being used for creating printed bone models, surgical guides, and titanium implants. According to the veterinary orthopedic implants market overview, the use of 3D printing reduces the surgical time, cost and removes the engineering complexities in orthopedic procedures. Following the trend, many dogs with bone deformities have been treated by Langford Veterinary Services, a UK-based provider of veterinary services, through its collaboration with CBM. The collaboration enabled CBM to create 3D printed models of animal implants using titanium Ti6AI4V EL material. The MRI or CT scans are sent from Langford Veterinary Services in Bristol to CBM then produces 3D printed models using Arcam EBM Q10plus machine. CBM is a U.K based company focused on advanced research, product development, and batch manufacturing facility. Thus, the use of 3D printing is one of the latest trends in the veterinary orthopedic implants market and will contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Segments

The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented:

By Product Type: Advanced Locking Plate System, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants, Total Elbow Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixations

By Animal: Dog, Cat, Others

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Surgical Centers

By Geography: The global veterinary orthopedic implants market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary orthopedic implants market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the veterinary orthopedic implants global market, veterinary orthopedic implants global market share, veterinary orthopedic implants global market segments and geographies, veterinary orthopedic implants global market players, veterinary orthopedic implants market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: KYON Pharma Inc., Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc., BioMedtrix LLC, IMEX Veterinary Inc., Orthomed Ltd, Securos Surgical, B.Braun Vet Care, Bluesao, DePuy Synthes Vet, and MWI Veterinary Supply Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

