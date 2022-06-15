GLITCH: The World’s First Adult Animation SVoD Platform Is Set To Reach Its Global Audience
GLITCH platform has a multi-format catalog of shorts, films, and podcasts; this “wow” factor is calling out to adult animation lovers.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animation is a wonder, and Tribes Media is sprinkling it with GLITCH. Considering the success of its animated storytelling platform, GLITCH is expanding from 68 countries to more than 170 countries worldwide.
With animation growing worldwide and gaining fame, it is estimated to reach the market size of US$470 billion by the year 2026, which is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 4.95%.
Fathoming the rise in this exceptional and creative industry, GLITCH was introduced over a year ago, to become the first ever adult animation platform with a focused-digital subscription service. Not limited to a single genre, the platform combines animation in different formats (shorts, films, series, and podcasts about animation), all in place, and it is available on iOS, Android, and the web. Yes, animation lovers can access GLITCH anywhere, anytime.
We are surrounded by streaming services, primarily dedicated to mainstream content; Tribes Media believes in the amazing human capacity for expression and celebrates the diversity of interests. The company is dedicated to developing Brands and Experiences for and from fans globally. Their proposal to niche SVOD is simple: Curated and multi-format (films, series, audiobooks and podcasts). If that wasn’t enough, the streaming service engages in a collaborative distribution model where creators are supported by each subscription.
GLITCH has also partnered with several renowned animation distributors and hundreds of independent animation artists globally, who can now enjoy enigmatic, exceptional, unique, and out-of-the-box content to their heart’s content.
“We are building a mind-blowing catalog of films, shorts, and podcasts for adults. Animation is not a kid's thing; in fact, it has the power to communicate deep, painful, or ancestral themes in a way that we can all empathize with and understand. And that is the foundation of authentic community building and genuine change,” says Daniella Gallegos, Director of Content Acquisition at GLITCH.
Dominique Recordon, Head of Marketing & Content at GLITCH, adds, “Our focus is to expand GLITCH globally and facilitate the access to animated content produced by unique creators that is currently unavailable on any other streaming platform.” About the vision, Dominique added, “Our vision is to develop communities for the fans and to create a place for content creators to monetize their work. A possibility that does not exist in mainstream media.”
The team of GLITCH - including its founder - will be participating in the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Market (MIFA) with the aim of presenting the platform to new audiences and creating remarkable content and alliances.
ABOUT GLITCH AND TRIBES MEDIA
Tribes Media was founded by Roberto Soto, a senior media executive with an extensive career leading the strategy and operations of the streaming and subscription business in Latin America and EMEA at corporations like Warnermedia - HBO Max, Liberty Global, LAPTV, Fox International, ViacomCBS, and globally at startups like MUBI.
The company operates at the intersection of technology, marketing, and media to create and bring the best content experience for its passionate niche fans in a way that mainstream services cannot. It currently manages three niche services in more than 80 countries: Myst, Glitch, and Selego.
