Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1764

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (vii) One member appointed by the Minority Leader of

the House of Representatives for a term concurrent with

the term of the appointing authority.

(viii) One member nominated by the Port of

Pittsburgh Executive Committee and appointed by the Port

of Pittsburgh Commission board for a term of two years

and until reappointed or a successor is appointed.

(2.2) If each entity permitted to submit a list under

paragraph (2.1) fails to submit a list of nominees within 30

days of the effective date of this paragraph or fails to

submit a substitute list within 30 days of receipt of a

request to do so, the Governor may appoint the member or

members for which a list of nominees was not submitted.

Whenever a vacancy occurs prior to the completion of the term

of office of a member appointed under this paragraph, the

entity which prepared the list for the board member whose

seat has become vacant shall submit a list of nominees to

replace that member to the Governor, and the Governor shall

select a person to fill the vacancy in the manner provided

for in this paragraph for the selection of original

appointments.

* * *

(D) PUBLIC MEETINGS AND RECORDS.--THE COMMISSION SHALL BE

SUBJECT TO THE ACT OF [JUNE 21, 1957 (P.L.390, NO.212), REFERRED

TO] FEBRUARY 14, 2008 (P.L.6, NO.3), KNOWN AS THE RIGHT-TO-KNOW

LAW, AND [THE ACT OF JULY 3, 1986 (P.L.388, NO.84), KNOWN AS THE

SUNSHINE ACT] 65 PA.C.S. CH. 7 (RELATING TO OPEN MEETINGS).

SECTION 3. SECTION 13(B) OF THE ACT IS AMENDED TO READ:

SECTION 13. INTEREST OF OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES.

* * *

20220SB1199PN1764 - 5 -

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30