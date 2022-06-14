Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1764
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - (vii) One member appointed by the Minority Leader of
the House of Representatives for a term concurrent with
the term of the appointing authority.
(viii) One member nominated by the Port of
Pittsburgh Executive Committee and appointed by the Port
of Pittsburgh Commission board for a term of two years
and until reappointed or a successor is appointed.
(2.2) If each entity permitted to submit a list under
paragraph (2.1) fails to submit a list of nominees within 30
days of the effective date of this paragraph or fails to
submit a substitute list within 30 days of receipt of a
request to do so, the Governor may appoint the member or
members for which a list of nominees was not submitted.
Whenever a vacancy occurs prior to the completion of the term
of office of a member appointed under this paragraph, the
entity which prepared the list for the board member whose
seat has become vacant shall submit a list of nominees to
replace that member to the Governor, and the Governor shall
select a person to fill the vacancy in the manner provided
for in this paragraph for the selection of original
appointments.
* * *
(D) PUBLIC MEETINGS AND RECORDS.--THE COMMISSION SHALL BE
SUBJECT TO THE ACT OF [JUNE 21, 1957 (P.L.390, NO.212), REFERRED
TO] FEBRUARY 14, 2008 (P.L.6, NO.3), KNOWN AS THE RIGHT-TO-KNOW
LAW, AND [THE ACT OF JULY 3, 1986 (P.L.388, NO.84), KNOWN AS THE
SUNSHINE ACT] 65 PA.C.S. CH. 7 (RELATING TO OPEN MEETINGS).
SECTION 3. SECTION 13(B) OF THE ACT IS AMENDED TO READ:
SECTION 13. INTEREST OF OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES.
* * *
