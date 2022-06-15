Transportation Management Systems Market is increasing the opportunity to US$ 59,748.5 Million by 2030

Transportation Management Systems Market

Global market for transportation management systems market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 14.3% during the period from 2020 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a research report, titled “Transportation Management Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 - 2022.” The report analyzes the market using Porter’s five forces analysis to highlight the threat of new entrants, the bargaining power of suppliers, the bargaining power of customers, the intensity of competitive rivalry, and the threat of substitute products or services. Furthermore, the research report also uses SWOT analysis to bring out the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the segments of the overall global transportation management systems market. Additionally, for a holistic view of the market, the experts have added an analysis of the historical data and its comparison with the current market situation to map a trajectory of the market for the coming few years.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a software solution that forms an integral part of the supply chain management. These systems are employed for planning and managing the movement of freight and all forms of logistical activities. Transportation management systems enable reliable and cost-effective supply chain management.

According to the market research report published by Transparency Market Research, Analysts predict that between 2014 and 2022, the market will rise at a CAGR of 12.20% to reach US$19.2 bn by the end of 2022. The positive incline in the overall transportation management systems market is attributable to the expansion of intermodal transportation. Furthermore, as the old transportation management system installations require renewals and replacements, they are expected to fuel the overall transportation management systems market. Additionally, the growing usage of SaaS-based TMSs is also expected to propel the global transportation management systems market in the coming years.

The global transportation management systems market is segmented on the basis of end-use application, software deployment, and geography. The end users of transportation management systems are food and beverages, transportation and logistics, electrical and electronics, retail, and others such as pharmaceuticals. On the basis of software deployment, the overall market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise. Geographically, this market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

In terms of regions, North America held the leading share in terms of revenue in the global transportation management systems market in 2013. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to the growing demand for SaaS-based transportation management systems in the region.

The leading players in the transportation management systems market are Precision Software Inc., SAP SE, Descartes Systems Group Inc., One Network Enterprises, Manhattan Associates Inc., 3GTMS Inc., Oracle Corp., Lean Logistics Inc., CargoSmart Ltd., and JDA Software Group Inc. The research report has profiled these players to provide a thorough explanation of the competitive landscape of the global transportation management systems and the policies governing its trajectory in the foreseeable future. Additionally, the research report also provides an analysis of the investment outlook, research and development activities, business and marketing strategies, joint ventures, product portfolio, and strategic mergers and acquisitions of these players in the near future.

