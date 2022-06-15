Ahrvo Labs Appoints Four New Directors
Andrew Thammavongsa, Samuel Eastwood, DeAndre Cunningham, and Brandon Neal Join the board of Ahrvo Labs
Ahrvo Labs is deeply grateful for the depth of experience, leadership, and skills that Andrew, Samuel, DeAndre, and Brandon bring to the board,”CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahrvo Labs Inc., the portable identity and payments company behind the Ahrvo Network, Ahrvo Comply, and Ahrvo Pay, today announces the appointment of four new directors to its board:
*Andrew Thammavongsa, a senior associate for institutional portfolios/credit-risk mitigation at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He serves as board president of Ahrvo Labs;
*Samuel Eastwood, former chief of staff at Uber Freight and current director of operations strategy at Loop, an early-stage fintech/logistics startup. He serves as board secretary of Ahrvo Labs.
*DeAndre Cunningham, CEO of Bluehour, a blockchain creative agency. He serves as head of the Growth Committee; and
*Brandon Neal, COO at Euler, a DeFi money market protocol, and former manager of the US Treasury Auction Desk at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He serves as a liaison between the Ahrvo Labs board and the Ahrvo Growth Advisory Board.
“I am honored to serve as president of the board of directors at Ahrvo Labs. I truly believe in the vision of the company and its technology offerings,” said Andrew Thammavongsa
“Blockchain is extremely powerful when applications are built correctly. What Ahrvo Labs has built will last beyond a lifetime and I am ecstatic to be part of the organization to help build out this legacy,” Thammavongsa said.
Board secretary Samuel Eastwood, added, “The board of directors at Ahrvo Labs is focused on advancing the vision and the mission of the Ahrvo Network, as well as evangelizing the power of the technology Ahrvo has pioneered.”
“The results of Ahrvo Labs thus far speak for themselves,” Eastwood said. “With the spread of blockchain, the focus on compliance, identity, document, and transaction management, Ahrvo is uniquely positioned to be a leader in this growing space," he added.
“I’m pleased to support the Ahrvo team and further contribute meaningfully to responsible innovation in the cryptocurrency industry. On-chain portable identity solutions, such as NFT ID, are critical to bridging compliance regimes and legitimate privacy concerns,” said Brandon Neal. “Ahrvo has been ahead of the curve in developing this technology and is poised to seize significant web3 market opportunities.”
“Ahrvo Labs is deeply grateful for the depth of experience, leadership, and skills that Andrew, Samuel, DeAndre, and Brandon bring to the board,” said Akporefe “Appo” Agbamu, CFA, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Ahrvo Labs.
About Andrew Thammavongsa
Andrew worked for Thomson Reuters in the Quantitative Analytics group before joining the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 2016. At the Fed, Andrew has supported the operations and execution of the daily Effective Federal Funds Rate, has led multiple developments of analytical and automated solutions, and has been a part of the CCAR stress-testing operations. Currently, he is a senior associate overseeing a portfolio of institutions and mitigating credit risk at the Chicago Fed.
About Samuel Eastwood
Samuel is director of operations strategy at Loop, an early-stage fintech/logistics startup. He spent more than 5 years at Uber across the rides and freight businesses focused on operations, marketplaces, and transportation. Most recently, he was chief of staff for the Uber Freight business, a multi-billion dollar logistics technology company. Sam graduated from Northwestern University with a dual major in Industrial Engineering and Economics.
About DeAndre Cunningham
DeAndre “Dre” Cunningham is a corporate finance and strategy professional. He started his career in consumer goods at General Mills, where he focused on the planning and analysis of a multibillion-dollar segment to support operational and investment decisions across North America. His professional experience also includes service on the Board of Trustees at the Minneapolis Foundation, a community foundation with over $1B in assets. With an MBA from the Harvard Business School, he is building a startup at the intersection of Web3 and the Creator Economy.
About Brandon Neal
Brandon is the COO of Euler, a next-generation DeFi borrowing and lending protocol. He spent two decades on Wall Street, most recently at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he managed the New York operations of the US Treasury Auction. He also led long-term strategic planning efforts for the US Treasuries primary market on behalf of the Bank, focusing on market microstructure and emergent technologies. Brandon is Vice-Chair of the Institutional Asset Management Group at the CFA Society of New York. He is also an active contributor to the Fintech Thought Leadership Group at the Society, having led a number of discussions related to blockchain, CBDCs, and sovereign cryptocurrencies.
About Ahrvo
Powered by NFT ID™, the Ahrvo Network is a blockchain (wallet) agnostic (patent-pending) identity protocol empowering anyone, anywhere, to securely port, reuse, and manage identities, documents, and transactions. Ahrvo Pay enables payment processing globally in more than 150 fiat currencies and 300 digital currencies. Ahrvo Comply is a modular identity, document, and transaction management system consisting of more than 12 compliance products.
Learn more about Ahrvo Labs and Ahrvo Network by visiting https://kycaml.tech and https://ahrvo.network
