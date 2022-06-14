House Bill 2447 Printer's Number 2909

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act providing for divestiture by the State Treasurer, the State Employees' Retirement System, the Public School Employees' Retirement System and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System of investments in assets relating to Russia and Belarus.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.