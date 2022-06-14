House Bill 2426 Printer's Number 2836
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending Title 67 (Public Welfare) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for resource families; making editorial changes; and making related repeals.
