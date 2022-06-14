Senate Bill 1229 Printer's Number 1645
PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in children and youth, further providing for payments to counties for services to children.
