Senate Bill 1193 Printer's Number 1687

PENNSYLVANIA, June 14 - An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for law enforcement recovery grants; establishing the Law Enforcement Recovery Grant Pilot Program and the Law Enforcement Recovery Grant Pilot Program Fund; and imposing duties on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

