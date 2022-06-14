Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,012 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointment to Permanent Fund Board of Trustees

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Gabrielle “Ellie” Rubenstein to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees. Rubenstein will take the seat of William “Bill” Moran, who is retiring from the board after 16 years of service. Rubenstein will serve a four-year term beginning July 1, 2022.

Rubenstein’s family first moved to Alaska in 2001, and after completing her undergraduate degree, she moved to Anchorage. She has been a resident of the state for the last decade. Rubenstein has a background in investments and philanthropy, and she is an avid angler, hunter, and pilot.

Rubenstein is the co-founder and CEO of Manna Tree, an investment firm dedicated to improving human health by transforming the food supply chain for healthier outcomes, and the founder of Mission: Ingredients, which supports outdoor wilderness, youth education, and military health and recovery programs.

She has dedicated countless hours to the American Red Cross since first volunteering with the Red Cross of Alaska in 2014. Rubenstein earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Harvard University, her master’s degree in agriculture economics from Purdue University, and her MBA from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business.

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointment to Permanent Fund Board of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.