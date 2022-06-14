Governor Dunleavy Announces Appointment to Permanent Fund Board of Trustees

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Gabrielle “Ellie” Rubenstein to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees. Rubenstein will take the seat of William “Bill” Moran, who is retiring from the board after 16 years of service. Rubenstein will serve a four-year term beginning July 1, 2022.

Rubenstein’s family first moved to Alaska in 2001, and after completing her undergraduate degree, she moved to Anchorage. She has been a resident of the state for the last decade. Rubenstein has a background in investments and philanthropy, and she is an avid angler, hunter, and pilot.

Rubenstein is the co-founder and CEO of Manna Tree, an investment firm dedicated to improving human health by transforming the food supply chain for healthier outcomes, and the founder of Mission: Ingredients, which supports outdoor wilderness, youth education, and military health and recovery programs.

She has dedicated countless hours to the American Red Cross since first volunteering with the Red Cross of Alaska in 2014. Rubenstein earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Harvard University, her master’s degree in agriculture economics from Purdue University, and her MBA from Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business.