We Are Opened for Business

We have launched our business to include family favorite comfort foods

TAMARAC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSM Delectables has launched its business for the first time on June 1, 2022. The public is invited to celebrate the occasion by experiencing family favorites such as homemade pasta, out of this world funnel cakes, brownies, candied grapes and cobbler pies firsthand. We allow shipping, delivery, and pick-up.

The grand opening includes special offers for first time customers and repeat customers indefinitely.

“We aim to please our customers with innovative recipes to wow and intrigue their tastebuds,” said Wanda Collins, CEO. “It’s a satisfying feeling when you have made someone’s day with a delicious treat and/or meal you made just for them.”

CSM Delectables is a family-owned business aiming to provide exceptional customer service to all who crave comfort foods.

“We are elated about the opportunity to work in a community who appreciates authentic dishes,” said Wanda Collins, CEO. “We know other communities will appreciate having access to authentic comfort foods as well and that is why we offer options such as delivery, pickup, and shipping.”



About CSM Delectables

We started with the simple idea of bringing the best from our kitchen to you. We put lots of love and careful thought into all we do. We hope you enjoy all we have to offer and share the experience with others after tasting our irresistible selection of food products to stimulate your tastebuds ranging from homemade gourmet pasta to some sweet decadent treats such as candied grapes, triple chocolate brownies with Oreos, funnel cakes, candied grapes, and delicious cobbler pies.

Media Contact:

Wanda Collin

CEO

wanda@csmdelectables.com

561-399-9371

www.csmdelectables.com