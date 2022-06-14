Black Desert Publisher launches Kingdom Hunter on WEMIX Platform
RedFox Games launches Kingdom Hunter on WEMIX PlatformSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedFox Games has announced they will be the first foreign company to onboard on to the WEMIX platform. With over 1.7 million players accumulated, RedFox Games became one of the frontrunners in the South American MMORPG market with the popular game Black Desert Online. Developed by their subsidiary, TTRIGGER, RedFox Games will launch the new Mobile Strategy Trading Card Game, Kingdom Hunter, introducing two new currencies, Runestones and Lord Coin.
"Being the only blockchain gaming platform that handles tokens, NFTs and DeFi, we believe that the WEMIX platform can help RedFox Games succeed in the global market. We are excited to see the reception of Kingdom Hunter, especially with our Play to Earn (P2E) model," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade.
In the world of Kingdom Hunter, players will become the Lord of their own Kingdom. Commanding an army of unique Heroes with over 140 skills, players will fight other players on their road to conquering the continent of Ethera. Improve your Kingdom's economy and military strength by upgrading your structures and deploying your Heroes to explore ancient ruins, gather resources, and defeat your enemies!
All pre-registered players will receive $100 USD worth of in-game items and Runestones that can be traded for the new in-game token, Lord Coin! Pre-Register Now! In addition, a friend invitation event will be held, where 'Lord Coin' rewards are paid to the recommender when their friends complete the Kingdom Hunter pre-registration. RedFox Games advises that "due to the nature of the Kingdom Hunter, strategic play with Alliance members is very important."
Red Fox Games plans to conduct a Closed Beta Test of 'Kingdom Hunter' from June 15 to June 22. During the CBT period, the developers will focus on game balance and server stability to enhance the overall gaming experience. Along with the pre-registration event that pays 'Lord Coin' to all Lords who participated in CBT, there will also be a 'Mightiest Lord' Event that will reward the most powerful Lords. The 'Pharaoh's Treasure Hunter' event will reward those who have posted content related to Kingdom Hunter on the official Discord. In addition, various airdrop events are scheduled, where you can receive 'Lord Coin' for completing future events.
Details about the pre-registration and CBT participation of the mobile P2E game Kingdom Hunter can be found on the official website of Kingdom Hunter (www.playredfox.com/kingdomhunter) on the RedFox Games web portal.
Join the Kingdom Hunter Communities!
In our community platforms, you'll be able to learn more about Kingdom Hunter and its features, read our announcements and event reminders, have direct contact with the staff of the game, meet other players who are eager to have their own plot of land in Ethera and much more to come in the future! These platforms are meant to serve your best needs and will evolve as our community grows.
Discord: https://discord.gg/4M6BNay8aH
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/KingdomHunter
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheKingdomHunter
Kelly Tran
RedFox Games
